NHMP Display Diligence In Lost Valuables Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday received information that a passenger had lost a valuable bag containing jewelry, important documents, and other items while traveling on a bus from Balkasar towards Lahore.

According to the spokesperson, NHMP responded with remarkable speed and efficiency, dispatching a team of officers to the spot and staying in constant communication with the owner. Through their tireless efforts, the missing bag was safely located and returned to its owner.

The spokesperson emphasized that the NHMP is dedicated to serving the public and praised the actions of the officers involved in this recent incident.

The owner expressed his thanks to the National Highways and Motorway Police, who once again showed that they are dedicated to serving the people of Pakistan with honesty and integrity.

The National Highways and Motorway Police have a well-deserved reputation for maintaining law and order on the highways and motorways of Pakistan, and this recent act further strengthens that reputation.

