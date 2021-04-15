UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHMP Displays Remarkable Results In Reducing Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:13 PM

NHMP displays remarkable results in reducing road accidents

In a short period after its inception, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has displayed remarkable results in reducing road accidents, both fatal and non-fatal, thus saving and preserving the precious lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :In a short period after its inception, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has displayed remarkable results in reducing road accidents, both fatal and non-fatal, thus saving and preserving the precious lives. Besides a professional commitment by all the team members, the credit also goes to the strict imposition of traffic rules, awareness campaigns inculcating road sense among our citizens and bailing out the commuters in distress, said a press release.

Motorwayy Police has achieved another hallmark in service delivery by increasing the enforcement by 52% in the first 100 days of 2021 as compare to first 100 days of 2020.

During the period, Motorway police issued 3,523,762 tickets on traffic violations and imposed 1,637,784,813 fine as compared to 2,315,799 violations of last year, imposed 1,069,745,569 fine.

Another mandate of Motorway Police is to ensure journey safer for the commuters traveling on national highways and motorway.

Due to tiring efforts, accidents on national highways and motorways in the first 100 days of 2021 has reduces by 44% as compared to 100 days of last year.

In the first 100 days of last year 615 people were injured and 181 people were killed in 322 traffic accidents on motorways and national highways.

In the first 100 days of this year 181 traffic accidents took place in which 319 people were injured and 146 people died.

Related Topics

Injured Police Motorway Fine Road Died Traffic 2020 All

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

16 minutes ago

KP government notifies new timing for business in ..

31 seconds ago

Sindh govt sets up complaints cell against illicit ..

32 seconds ago

Universal coverage to revolutionize health sector: ..

34 seconds ago

DC finalises tree plantation campaign for schools

36 seconds ago

DC visit sasta bazaar set up at Adayla road

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.