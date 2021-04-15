NHMP displays remarkable results in reducing road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a short period after its inception, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has displayed remarkable results in reducing road accidents, both fatal and non-fatal, thus saving and preserving the precious lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :In a short period after its inception, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has displayed remarkable results in reducing road accidents, both fatal and non-fatal, thus saving and preserving the precious lives. Besides a professional commitment by all the team members, the credit also goes to the strict imposition of traffic rules, awareness campaigns inculcating road sense among our citizens and bailing out the commuters in distress, said a press release.

Motorwayy Police has achieved another hallmark in service delivery by increasing the enforcement by 52% in the first 100 days of 2021 as compare to first 100 days of 2020.

During the period, Motorway police issued 3,523,762 tickets on traffic violations and imposed 1,637,784,813 fine as compared to 2,315,799 violations of last year, imposed 1,069,745,569 fine.

Another mandate of Motorway Police is to ensure journey safer for the commuters traveling on national highways and motorway.

Due to tiring efforts, accidents on national highways and motorways in the first 100 days of 2021 has reduces by 44% as compared to 100 days of last year.

In the first 100 days of last year 615 people were injured and 181 people were killed in 322 traffic accidents on motorways and national highways.

In the first 100 days of this year 181 traffic accidents took place in which 319 people were injured and 146 people died.