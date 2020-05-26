UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Distributed Eid Gifts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Sector Commander Motorway Police (M-3) SSP Syed Hashmat Kamal had arranged distribution of Eid gifts to road users of M-3 at main toll plazas.

The media coordinator Majid Rafiq Minhas said that the kids and families were focused to handover gift packs during three days of Eidul Fitr.

Hashmat Kamal said that such events not only create a friendly relationship betweenpublic and police but also help to promote ideal policing as well.

