UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NH&MP Distributes Free 'First Aid Boxes' Among Motorists

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

NH&MP distributes free 'First Aid Boxes' among motorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) in collaboration with a private company, Monday distributed free 'First Aid Boxes' among the motorists here at the Islamabad Toll Plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, Sector Commander Ashiq Hussain said the Motorway police was engaged in the welfare of road users round-the-clock and free distribution of the 'First Aid Boxes' was a constructive initiative to avoid any odd situation during traveling on the Motorway.

Highlighting importance and effectiveness of the 'First Aid Kit' in vehicles, he stressed upon the drivers to installed it in their vehicles.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Motorway Company Vehicles Road

Recent Stories

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

42 seconds ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

10 minutes ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

40 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

40 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

54 minutes ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.