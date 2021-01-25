NH&MP distributes free 'First Aid Boxes' among motorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) in collaboration with a private company, Monday distributed free 'First Aid Boxes' among the motorists here at the Islamabad Toll Plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, Sector Commander Ashiq Hussain said the Motorway police was engaged in the welfare of road users round-the-clock and free distribution of the 'First Aid Boxes' was a constructive initiative to avoid any odd situation during traveling on the Motorway.

Highlighting importance and effectiveness of the 'First Aid Kit' in vehicles, he stressed upon the drivers to installed it in their vehicles.