NH&MP distributes gift hampers among passengers on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) distributed gift hampers among passengers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to details, SP Javed Iqbal Chadhar along with DSP Qamar Shehzad Bhatti and DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti visited Shamkot and Shah Rukn-e-Alam Toll Plazas on the instructions of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood and DIG Motorway Central 2 Zone Shahid Javed and distributed gift hampers, sweet candies, juices and pamphlets among the citizens and children on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that they were present at national highways across the country to ensure a comfortable and safe journey for the citizens on Eid days too so that the citizens could celebrate religious festivity with their love ones.

The purpose of distributing gifts among them at various toll plazas by motorway police officials was to maintain the soft image of friendly policing and to share happiness with citizens.

He further said that National Highways and Motorways Police was always engaged in providing timely assistance to the citizens and urged them to dial the NH&MP helpline 130 in case of any assistance.