NHMP Driving Licencing Authority issues 25,000 driving licences

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), Driving Licencing Authority (DLA) has issued 25,000 driving licenses to those who have passed the driving test.

NHMP has established a licencing authority with the aim to raise the standards of licencing in the country.

The NHMP has started issuing modern credible drivers licences of international standards.

NHMP driving licences were issued after the applicants qualify the theoretical and practical driving tests.

The theoretical test assesses the knowledge of traffic laws/ rules of the candidate while the practical test examines his or her practical expertise.

The authority has been compiled a practical test guidebook to help the applicants prepare better for the tests.

The NHMP Driving Licencing Authority is the only driving licensing authority in the country which was remained open for the public on weekends from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, said a statement.

Motorway Police helpline (130) has been made toll-free to ensure immediate assistance.