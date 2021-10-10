UrduPoint.com

NHMP Driving Licencing Authority Issues 25,000 Driving Licences

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

NHMP Driving Licencing Authority issues 25,000 driving licences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), Driving Licencing Authority (DLA) had issued 25,000 driving licenses to those who have passed the driving test.

NHMP had established a licencing authority with the aim to raise the standards of licencing in the country.

The NHMP had started issuing modern credible drivers licences of international standards.

NHMP driving licences were issued after the applicants qualify the theoretical and practical driving tests.

The theoretical test assessed the knowledge of traffic laws/ rules of the candidate while the practical test examined his or her practical expertise.

The authority had been compiled a practical test guidebook to help the applicants prepare better for the tests.

The NHMP Driving Licencing Authority was the only driving licensing authority in the country which was remained open for the public on weekends from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, said a statement.

Motorway Police helpline (130) had been made toll-free to ensure immediate assistance.

