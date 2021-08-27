NHMP Driving Licensing Authority remains open for public on weekends: IG NHMP

Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday said that NHMP is only Drivers Licensing Authority which is remained open for the public on weekends from 08:00 am to 8:00 pm to facilitate the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday said that NHMP is only Drivers Licensing Authority which is remained open for the public on weekends from 08:00 am to 8:00 pm to facilitate the public.

He stated this while addressing a E-Khuli Kachehri at FM-95 Radio and official Face book Page, said a press release.

He said that NHMP is a unique organization that adheres to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance with motorways and national highway users, adding that NHMP believes in equal and fair application of law, strict enforcement on National Highways and Motorways to regulate the flow of traffic. Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam also answered to the questions asked by the radio listeners all over the country/abroad.

He requested the commuters to maintain safe following distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and avoid overtaking where prohibited.

He added, never ride motorcycle without helmet, rider and pillion rider must wear safety helmets.

He said that make sure you have a first aid box and fire extinguishers in your vehicle, fasten your seat belt before driving, and don't use mobile while driving, adding that accidents are caused due to overloading and over speeding, so never do over speeding and overloading.

He said that NHMP working day and night to make your journey safe on roads. To promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism is our mission.

He said that NHMP is trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters. The officers of motorway police visits offices, factories, institutions to create awareness on road/traffic discipline and road safety.

Due to tiring efforts, accidents on national highways and motorways in the has reduces by 44% as compared to last year. . He also said recruitment for Motorway Police will start soon.

He said that NHMP is at the forefront of providing all possible assistance to the public.