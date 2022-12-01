UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Earn Fame Through Professionalism, Dedication: Asad Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 07:40 PM

NH&MP earn fame through professionalism, dedication: Asad Mehmood

MULTAN, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) ::Federal minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood on Thursday said that National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) earned good repute across the world by rendering excellent services, professionalism, and dedication.

He expressed these views while attending a ceremony on the occasion of the 25th foundation day of NH&MP.

Upon his arrival at the venue, the minister was presented auard of honour by the personnel of NH&MP.

He, along with DIG Shahid Javed, cut the cake to mark the 25th foundation day motorway police.

The minister also planted a sapling in the sector office and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and the martyrs of the motorway police.

Asad Mehmood further said that NH&MP had started its operational work with the core values of honesty, politeness, and help.

He appreciated the performance of motorway police and announced giving them a special allowance.

Sector Commanders Atif Chaudhary, Rana Muhammad Ismail, and other officers and employees attended the ceremony.

