UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHMP Ensuring Eco-friendly Travel On Motorway: Chouhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 04:10 PM

NHMP ensuring eco-friendly travel on motorway: Chouhan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) is ensuring an eco-friendly travel on motorway and penalising automobiles emitting dark smoke and those throwing trash on non-designated places.

The NHMP since its inception in 1997 was ensuring regular cleanliness of the motorway to keep it neat and clean, said Sector Commander NHMP, M-2 North Aashiq Hussain Chouhan in an exclusive talk with APP in connection with World Earth Day.

He said as per the vision of IG NHMP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and DIG Ishfaq Ahmed, the NHMP patrols were strictly following the cars throwing trash, over speeding or emitting dark smoke and imposed fine right on the spot.

The Sector Commander added that the Motorway Police was very sensitive on the matter of littering by the road users as it was ensuring a serene and clean environment after many arduous efforts.

He underscored that motorway was a noise free zone without rush, pollution and garbage through out the travel that offered a memorable journey covered in the greenery and beautiful landscape across the motorway to its users.

"Courtesy, help and honesty are the benchmarks of NHMP and also the guiding principles of the Police Force that helped to maintain its trust and honour in the nation," he proudly said.

He highlighted that rice crop stubble burning was a serious issue that used to exist from Kellar Kahar to Lahore region of M-2 North Sector of NHMP that sprawled over 200 kilometers from Chakri to Kot Momin.

The Sector Commander noted that rice stubble burning was creating thick screens of dark smoke that reduced visibility to a significant level for the commuters, hence resulting serious road accidents.

To a query, he said, "250 challans per day are being issued only in Sector M-2 North of the motorway to the automobiles over speeding and violating speed limit that includes cars, buses and carriage lifters." Interestingly, he said none of the challans issued were challenged by the masses in the Court as wrongly issued or factitious that further ensured the credibility and professional excellence of the NHMP.

Responding another query, he said special briefing officers were deployed at the Toll Plazas to exhort masses on antilittering measures and also distribute garbage bags among the people. "They are advised to collect there garbage or trash in the waste bag and then dispose it in a trash container placed at every service station," he added.

He also informed that district magistrates of area concerned were also taken on board to implement section 144 for banning rice stubble burning in the above mentioned region effectively to ensure smog free motorway.

In his message on World Earth Day, he said, " This is our country and this environment belongs to us and it's our job to keep it clean, green and plant more trees to conserve environment for a sustainable and safe future for our coming generations." On the occasion, the NHMP mobile education unit headed by Inspector Imran Abbass, Sub-Inspector Beenish Ali and JPO Amna Aziz also briefed on the efforts made during the Covid-19 pandemic to educate the masses on adhering to traffic safety rules.

/395

Related Topics

Lahore World Police Education Motorway Mobile Fine Road Job Traffic Kot Momin From Court

Recent Stories

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

1 minute ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

5 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

11 minutes ago

Vivo Y1s Launched with 4030 mAh Battery and 6.22-I ..

12 minutes ago

Exams of Grade I to VIII to start on June 7 in 13 ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.