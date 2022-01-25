UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Establishes Regional Control Room At North Region

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 01:25 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has established Regional Control Room at NH&MP Regional HQ North Region, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has established Regional Control Room at NH&MP Regional HQ North Region, Rawalpindi.

In a tweet, Inspector General NH&MP Inam Ghani said that he inaugurated the newly established Regional Control Room. "With all NH&MP Vehicles tracked through trackers & all officers on road supervised through body worn video cameras, we'll have improved policing on the motorway & highways", he added.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by senior officers of the North Region Rawalpindi National Highways and Motorway Police.

The Motorway Police is using technology to monitor and verify all violations of traffic regulations, including on major highways and the entire highway system.

Following the innovative technologies, the National Motorways and Highways Policy also established two mobile applications named Hamsafar and Mashwara to assist the road users and give the details of the road circumstance in real-time, blockage notification, substitute's routes and a choice for worried users to call for support.

