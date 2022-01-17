NH&MP establishes Regional Control Room of Central Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has established Regional Control Room of the Central Region aiming to improve communication, performance and supervision.

Inspector General NH&MP Inam Ghani formally inaugurated Regional Control Room of the Central Region at Lahore.

In a tweet, the IG NH&MP termed it a wonderful first step, adding that all the Body Worn Video Cameras on the bodies of the field officers on the roads are visible at this Control room. He said that it will improve communication, performance & supervision of the Motorway Police.