NH&MP establishes stall to mark I-day

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) established a stall equipped with colorful bunties in connection with independence day at Shamkot toll plaza here on Thursday.

Sector commander beat No 22 M5 motorway SP Rana Sarfraz Ahmad, along with DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti , Sajjad Ahmad Gondal and Inspector Gulzar Hussain made opening of the stall.

Speaking on this occasion, SP Rana Sarfraz said that stalls were being set-up at all toll plazas of M5 motorway under the directions of Inspector General NH&MP Syed Kaleem Imam.

He said that our forefathers had rendered sacrifices for achieving the motherland.

SP Rana Sarfraz pledged that they would leave no stone unturned for building the country.

He urged the passengers especially youth to follow road safety rules during the independence day jubilation to avert from any road mishap.

He also distributed bunties and independence day badges among passengers and gave briefing to road users about road safety.

Giving massage to Pakistanis, DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti urged the motorcyclists to use helmets while riding and avoid from one wheeling to avert from loss of precious lives.