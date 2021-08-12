UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Establishes Stall To Mark I-day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

NH&MP establishes stall to mark I-day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) established a stall equipped with colorful bunties in connection with independence day at Shamkot toll plaza here on Thursday.

Sector commander beat No 22 M5 motorway SP Rana Sarfraz Ahmad, along with DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti , Sajjad Ahmad Gondal and Inspector Gulzar Hussain made opening of the stall.

Speaking on this occasion, SP Rana Sarfraz said that stalls were being set-up at all toll plazas of M5 motorway under the directions of Inspector General NH&MP Syed Kaleem Imam.

He said that our forefathers had rendered sacrifices for achieving the motherland.

SP Rana Sarfraz pledged that they would leave no stone unturned for building the country.

He urged the passengers especially youth to follow road safety rules during the independence day jubilation to avert from any road mishap.

He also distributed bunties and independence day badges among passengers and gave briefing to road users about road safety.

Giving massage to Pakistanis, DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti urged the motorcyclists to use helmets while riding and avoid from one wheeling to avert from loss of precious lives.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Independence Wheeling All From

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

3 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

11 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

12 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

15 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

33 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.