NH&MP establishes theme wall to highlight importance of road safety

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) established the government Emerson university wall as 'theme wall' with an objective to highlight the importance of road safety among the students.

Sector commander of NH&MP M5 SP Rana Sarfraz, DSP Line headquarters Masroor Ali, professor Emerson university prof Dr Ibrar Mohyudin and students were present on this occasion.

The colourful banners were placed on the wall which were inscribed with information related to use of common roads, highways and motorways was inscribed.

SP Rana Sarfraz said that many precious lives has been lost due to road accidents so far. Talking to students, he urged them to ensure use of helmets while riding motorcycles and also avoid cell phones uses. The pedestrians should also watch both sides before crossing the road.

He said the purpose of road safety wall was to highlight the importance of road safety among students.

The students used to signature on the banners displayed there and pledged that they would always follow the road safety rules and also assist motorway police to aware other people.