NHMP establishing medical center for officers, their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inspector General Inam Ghani on Sunday said NHMP was establishing a standard medical center for officers and their families at Driving License Authority (DLA) Building, Islamabad.

In a tweet, he said that the health of the officers of any organisation was very important for the efficient working of the organisation and so was for NH&MP.

"We are establishing a standard medical center for our officers and their families at DLA Building, PLHQ Islamabad," he added.