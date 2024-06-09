NHMP Extend Physical Test Dates For 2100 JPO Positions
Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have announced additional dates for the physical tests for 2100 Junior Patrol Officer (JPO) positions, which commenced on June 1.
According to the NHMP spokespersons, candidates who were unable to attend their scheduled physical test in Islamabad now have the opportunity to take their test from June 9 and from June 12 to June 14 at Fatima Jinnah Park.
Similarly, those who missed their physical test at the Mansehra Police Line Headquarters can now take the test on June 10, 11, 13, and 14 at the same location.
In addition, candidates with concerns regarding their height or chest measurements can have these addressed at the designated centres on the specified dates. For more information, candidates were advised to contact the National Highways and Motorway Police.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Concern over children's deaths at Sahiwal hospital8 seconds ago
-
Train passengers demand cut in fares10 seconds ago
-
Zero electricity shortfall in IESCO14 seconds ago
-
Education minister visits school for transgenders10 minutes ago
-
CCPO Lahore orders action against mobile snatchers, motorcycle thieves10 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1291 injured in 1219 road accidents in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara takes action on reports of tourists being fined30 minutes ago
-
Humid weather expected in Karachi during Eid days30 minutes ago
-
100 camels to be sacrificed on Eidul-Adha at Governor House30 minutes ago
-
Punjab education minister visits Juvenile Jail30 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of Education Department30 minutes ago
-
APHC pays tributes to martyrs of Chhota Bazaar massacre40 minutes ago