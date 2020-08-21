NHMP, FDE to provide road safety education in ICT Schools

National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Friday agreed for providing road safety education and traffic rules awareness in public sector educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Friday agreed for providing road safety education and traffic rules awareness in public sector educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

It was decided during a special ceremony organised at the Federal Minister for education's Office, where NHMP and FDE signed Letter of Understanding (LoU).

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Director General, Federal Directorate of Education Zia Batool, IG, NHMP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Additional IG,(HQs) NHMP, Khalid Mehmood, DIG (HQs) Asghar Ali Yousafzai and senior officers of National Highways and Motorway Police.

The LoU signed between National Highways & Motorway Police and Federal Directorate of Education, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for promoting traffic rules and road safety in educational institutions of federal directorate of education.

LoU signed by DIG (HQs) Asghar Ali Yousafzai and Director General, Federal Directorate of Education, Zia Batool. LoU aiming to promote road safety and traffic rules in all educational institutions of FDE.

The project will benefit educational institutions, students and teachers in promoting better traffic sense, road safety and responsible behavior in the society.

The project will ensure improved personal and professional knowledge, attitude and skills of the students and teachers through core values of respect for law, the life and property of self and others by strictly following the traffic rules.

That NHMP shall appoint focal contact for coordination and facilitation of activities with FDE.

NHMP will educate and train the students and teachers of FDE institutions through traffic syllabus, training sessions, seminars and traffic awareness campaigns. NHMP shall provide experiential learning opportunities for students and teachers on and off campus for personal and professional development of the students and teachers.

On this occasion Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, said that National highways and motorway police were doing very good job.

He further added that NHMP was an institution of the government that we were proud of it. He lauded the performance of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam.

On this occasion IG, NHMP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that National Highways Motorway Police prepared Road Safety curriculum form one class to intermediate class for the students. NHMP also conducts road safety awareness campaigns, training sessions, seminars and conferences to educate the citizens for maintaining disciplined environment on the roads and highways.

The National Highways Motorway Police is the prime institution of the country to ensure safety on Motorway highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism.

He further added that that NHMP would provide experiential learning opportunities for students and teachers on and off campus for personal and professional development of the students and teachers.

The mobile Education units of NHMP will visit the institutions and conduct the training activities as per the mutually agreed plan of activities