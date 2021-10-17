UrduPoint.com

NHMP Finalizes Preparations To Celebrate Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has finalized preparations to celebrate Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) at the Central Police Office in Islamabad as well as at its Regional, Zonal and Sector Offices across the country.

The Motorway Police has schedule various activities on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), said a press release issued here.

The NHMP FM-95 Radio will broadcast Naat e Rasool Maqbool and special programs on Sirat-e-Taiba for listeners throughout all the day long on 12th Rabi-e-Awal.

In addition, the Central Police Office, NHMP Training College and all offices of the National Highways and Motorways Police will be decorated with electric lights and banners. The officers of the Road Safety Unit will also convene special event on Eid Milad-un-Nabi and distribute gifts and prizes to children and participants along with road safety sensitization to the passengers at toll plazas on motorways and highways.

The officers and staff of NHMP Training College Sheikhupura participated in recitation of holy Quran and Naat Sharif contest organized in the Masjid in connection with the Ashra-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen.

Besides above, recitation of the holy Quran and Naat sharif contest was also organized in Central Zone.

The special guidelines and directives have also been issued by the NHMP Inspector General Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam to ensure safe and secure journey through national Highways and Motorways across the country.

The NHMP IG also issued instructions for all field formations to take necessary steps to ensure and regulate smooth flow of traffic on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

