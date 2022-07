NHMP fines public transport vehicles for overcharging, over loading

National Highways and Motorway police (NHMP) fined 2,283 public transport vehicles for overcharging passengers and 9,513 for overloading amid Eid-ul-Azha vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway police (NHMP) fined 2,283 public transport vehicles for overcharging passengers and 9,513 for overloading amid Eid-ul-Azha vacations.

On Inspector General NHMP Khalid Mahmood special orders, crackdown was launched for overcharging passengers ahead of Eid, said a press release on Saturday.

An amount of Rs1.9 million was collected from the transporters.

According to NHMP, all possible steps were being taken for the comfortable travel of passengers.