NH&MP Focuses On Safety Of Road Users; Said SP Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:39 PM

NH&MP focuses on safety of road users; said SP Sukkur

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) SP Sukkur Zahid Nazeer on Monday has said that the NH&MP had always focused on safety of road users and creating awareness about advantages of safety helmets for motorcyclists

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) SP Sukkur Zahid Nazeer on Monday has said that the NH&MP had always focused on safety of road users and creating awareness about advantages of safety helmets for motorcyclists.

He was briefing the road users at main the toll plaza after a special lecture on avoiding accidents, safe driving and advantages of safety helmet. Social figures, representatives of civil society, media, personnel of NH&MP and a good number of general public were also present.

The SP told that the NH&MP personnel has also launched a crackdown on motorcyclists not wearing helmets, confiscating their motorcycles or documents and driving licences, and imposing fine on the law-violators.

