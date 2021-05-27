UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Focuses On Safety Of Road Users; SP Chadhar

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

NH&MP focuses on safety of road users; SP Chadhar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :SP National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Javed Iqbal Chadhar on Thursday said the NH&MP had always focused on safety of road users and creating awareness about advantages of safety helmets for motorcyclists.

Talking to road users at toll plaza Sukkur, SP Chadhar told that in the second phase, the NH&MP personnel launched a crackdown on motorcyclists not wearing helmets, confiscating their motorcycles or documents and driving licenses and imposing fine on the law-violators.

