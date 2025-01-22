NHMP Foil Bid To Smuggle NCP Items Worth Millions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:39 PM
The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) seized a huge cache of non-custom paid items(NCP) worth millions of rupees and impounded a truck here on Wednesday
According to an NHMP spokesman, the motorway police on a tip-off stopped a truck near Motorway M-14, Fateh Jang and recovered a huge quantity of non-customs goods including cigarettes, dry milk, clothes and China salt.
The NHMP summoned the Customs officials to the spot and shifted the truck to the Customs Warehouse Islamabad where the quantity of goods was being estimated.
The truck was going to Dera Ismail Khan from Islamabad.
