Open Menu

NHMP Foil Bid To Smuggle NCP Items Worth Millions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:39 PM

NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) seized a huge cache of non-custom paid items(NCP) worth millions of rupees and impounded a truck here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) seized a huge cache of non-custom paid iteMS(NCP) worth millions of rupees and impounded a truck here on Wednesday.

According to an NHMP spokesman, the motorway police on a tip-off stopped a truck near Motorway M-14, Fateh Jang and recovered a huge quantity of non-customs goods including cigarettes, dry milk, clothes and China salt.

The NHMP summoned the Customs officials to the spot and shifted the truck to the Customs Warehouse Islamabad where the quantity of goods was being estimated.

The truck was going to Dera Ismail Khan from Islamabad.

Recent Stories

Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic de ..

Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman ..

31 seconds ago
 NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions

NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions

32 seconds ago
 Cold and dry weather to prevail across country wit ..

Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some place ..

34 seconds ago
 RDA takes action against illegal construction at T ..

RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme

36 seconds ago
 Corruption-free departments first priority: commis ..

Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner

13 minutes ago
 Hut School: DPO recruits MPhil teacher to teach po ..

Hut School: DPO recruits MPhil teacher to teach poor children

13 minutes ago
Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied ..

Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied Hospital-II

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs A ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs Air War Course delegation on Pu ..

3 minutes ago
 Polio cases declined in country, no new case repor ..

Polio cases declined in country, no new case reported in Jan 2025: NA told

3 minutes ago
 Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organises rally to e ..

Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organises rally to express solidarity with Palesti ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani entrepreneur receives UAE's Golden Visa ..

Pakistani entrepreneur receives UAE's Golden Visa for his remarkable contributio ..

3 minutes ago
 Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2025 intr ..

Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduced in NA

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan