NH&MP foil timber theft attempt, accused handed over to police

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) foiled a timber theft bid and nabbed accused while they were taking away timber after cutting trees from Peerowal jungle.

An official of NH&MP Kifayatullah Shah said that NH&MP officials stopped two persons, identified as Javed and Shabbir Ameer, who looked suspicious for carrying timber near Peerowal.

DSP Rana Sarfraz Nasir said that NH&MP was also keeping an eye on robbers and thieves in addition to their duty on the motorway, beat-18.

The two accused were handed over to Sub inspector Allah Ditta of Khanewal city police station.

DSP said that in time action by NH&MP prevented theft of timber from Peerowal jungle developed and protected by the forest department in Khanewal.