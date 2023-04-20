NHMP foils attempt to smuggle wheat, flour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has foiled attempts to smuggle a huge quantity of wheat and flour.

Thirty-eight suspicious trucks were seized in various operations near Main Tall Plaza Islamabad, Chakri, Neela Dulha and Kallar Kahar, said a press release on Thursday.

During the checking, a total of 438 tons of wheat and 40 tons of flour were found in these trucks.

The flour and wheat were handed over to the concerned food authority after completing the preliminary legal proceedings.