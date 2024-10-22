NHMP Foils Drug Smuggling Bid
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of drugs and recovered 10 Kilograms of heroin from a vehicle near Tarnol, M-1 Toll Plaza.
According to NHMP North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, the NHMP on a tip-off chased a suspicious vehicle while the accused upon seeing motorway police abandoned the vehicle and fled.
On searching the vehicle the NHMP found 10kg of heroin and handed it over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal action. The accused was trying to smuggle drugs from Peshawar into Punjab, he added.
