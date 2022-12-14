NH&MP foils drug smuggling, four held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has foiled the smuggling of drugs and seized over 60 kg of narcotics at motorway M4 by arresting four drug peddlers.

SP Motorway M4 Javed Iqbal Chadhar raided near Gojra Interchange on Motorway M4 and recovered over 40 kg of opium and 22 kg of hashish from two vehicles.

The team has also arrested four suspects including two women.

The accused were taking drugs from Charsadda to Multan and they were also using children in drug trafficking.