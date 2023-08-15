NHMP foils effort to smuggle ice worth millions of rupees

National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of ice worth millions of rupees on Islamabad- Peshawar Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of ice worth millions of rupees on Islamabad- Peshawar Motorway.

According to the details, the contraband was recovered near Rishkai Service Area, when patrolling Sector Commander M-1 Shafiqur Rahman signaled to stop a suspicious vehicle. The driver fled from the spot and the Sector Commander M1 issued an instruction to stop the suspicious vehicle and chased it himself. Seeing the Motorway Police from behind, the accused pulled the vehicle off the road and left the vehicle and fled from the spot. On searching the suspicious vehicle, 15 packs of ice were recovered from the vehicle.

The Motorway Police seized the suspicious vehicle and started searching for the accused. The total weight of ice was 15 kg and 600 grams.

The price of ice in the world market is said to be in millions of rupees.

AAfter completing the initial legal proceedings, the vehicle and drugs were handed over to the police station of Tor District, Mardan. The instruction to keep a close watch on the vehicles was ongoing and further legal action was ongoing.

Ice (crystal methamphetamine) is a drug that stimulates the brain and nervous system, and is highly addictive.