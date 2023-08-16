Open Menu

NHMP Foils Effort To Smuggle Ice Worth Millions Of Rupees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle into Punjab huge quantity of ice worth tens of millions of rupees on Islamabad- Peshawar Motorway.

A spokesperson of NHMP said on Wednesday that near Rashkai Service Area, Motorway Police patrolling Sector Commander M-1 Shafiqur Rahman signaled to stop a suspicious vehicle.

The driver fled from the spot and the Sector Commander M1 issued an instruction to stop the suspicious vehicle and also chased it himself.

Seeing the Motorway Police from behind, the accused pulled the vehicle off the road and left the vehicle and fled from the spot.

On searching the suspicious vehicle, 15 packs of ice were recovered from the vehicle.

The Motorway Police seized the suspicious vehicle and started searching for the accused.

The total weight of ice was 15 kg and 600 grams.

The price of ice in the world market is said to be in tens of millions of rupees.

After completing the initial legal procedures, the vehicle and drugs were handed over to the police station of Tor District, Mardan.

Ice (crystal methamphetamine) is a drug that stimulates the brain and nervous system, and is highly addictive.

