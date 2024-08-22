NHMP foils liquor smuggling bid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle liquor near Islamabad Toll Plaza link road and recovered 157 bottles of liquor from a vehicle.

According to NHMP North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, the NHMP spotted a suspicious vehicle parked on Link Road while no one present in the car.

On searching it, the NHMP recovered 157 bottles of liquor from the vehicle and handed them over to the Noon Police Station, for further legal action.