UrduPoint.com

NHMP Foils Wheat, Flour Smuggling Bid Near Chakri

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

NHMP foils wheat, flour smuggling bid near Chakri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Saturday foiled another attempt to smuggle wheat and seized six suspicious trucks near Chakri.

The NHMP spokesperson said that 135 tons of wheat and 06 tons of flour were recovered from the trucks.

After completing preliminary legal proceedings, all trucks and their drivers were handed over to District food Authority, Chakwal.

The spokesperson said that a total of 59 trucks were seized on Motorway M-1 and M-2 in order to prevent wheat smuggling during the last few days and a total of 1032 tons of wheat and 131 tons of flour were seized and handed over to the Food Authority.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Chakwal All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP A ..

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP AF Camera Available in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most ..

DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most prominent global practices in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Tashkent International ..

UAE participates in second Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

7 hours ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.