NHMP foils wheat, flour smuggling bid near Chakri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Saturday foiled another attempt to smuggle wheat and seized six suspicious trucks near Chakri.

The NHMP spokesperson said that 135 tons of wheat and 06 tons of flour were recovered from the trucks.

After completing preliminary legal proceedings, all trucks and their drivers were handed over to District food Authority, Chakwal.

The spokesperson said that a total of 59 trucks were seized on Motorway M-1 and M-2 in order to prevent wheat smuggling during the last few days and a total of 1032 tons of wheat and 131 tons of flour were seized and handed over to the Food Authority.