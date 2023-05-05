UrduPoint.com

NHMP Foils Wheat Smuggling Attempt, Recovers 102.5 Tonnes Truck Loads

Published May 05, 2023

NHMP foils wheat smuggling attempt, recovers 102.5 tonnes truck loads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police ( NHMP) has recovered 102.5 tonnes of wheat from six trucks and foiled an attempt of wheat smuggling near Chakri.

A spokesperson of NHMP said on Friday that during anti-smuggling operation, the motorway police also recovered 11 tonnes of flour from the trucks.

He said that attempts were being made to smuggle wheat and flour from different areas of Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Motorway Police handed over the confiscated wheat and flour along with six truck drivers to District food Authority, Rawalpindi after completing preliminary legal proceedings.

