NHMP for all-out efforts to make motorways safe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) were taking all-out measures to make the motorways safer and secure for the public.

In a statement on Wednesday, on the direction of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood and under the supervision of Additional IGP North Region Zubair Hashmi, a special campaign was underway from Motorway M1, Peshawar to Islamabad.

Regarding the awareness campaign, DIG Motorway North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik said that measures were being taken to make the motorway safe by using all the resources that would lead to a reduction in accidents.

"While driving, it is the driver's responsibility to maintain focus on the road, speed limit and follow traffic rules," he said.

He further said that in order to make the campaign successful, additional personnel have been deployed on M1, besides speed checking squad, spotters and road safety squad have also been increased.

The aim of special campaign was to raise road safety awareness among the commuters and make motorway safe. The campaign to continue till October 31 would be monitored on a daily basis by DIG Motorway North Zone.