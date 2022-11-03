NHMP for all-out measures to enhance commuter safety

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood has directed the officers to take all possible measures to prevent the loss of precious lives by enhancing commuter safety and confidence.

According to NHMP, a special campaign was launched in this regard that focused on Motorway M1 from October 15 to 31.

The aim of the campaign was to reduce accidents by raising traffic awareness among motorway users.

During the special campaign, NHMP conducted 56,710 safety briefings to drivers of all categories of vehicles.

Additional Inspector General Motorway North Region, Zubair Hashmi also showed special interest to make the campaign successful. During this time, 35,513 challans were issued to violators.

IG Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood, appreciated the performance of the officers and said enhanced commuter safety and confidence was NHMP's first priority.