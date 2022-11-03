UrduPoint.com

NHMP For All-out Measures To Enhance Commuter Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

NHMP for all-out measures to enhance commuter safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood has directed the officers to take all possible measures to prevent the loss of precious lives by enhancing commuter safety and confidence.

According to NHMP, a special campaign was launched in this regard that focused on Motorway M1 from October 15 to 31.

The aim of the campaign was to reduce accidents by raising traffic awareness among motorway users.

During the special campaign, NHMP conducted 56,710 safety briefings to drivers of all categories of vehicles.

Additional Inspector General Motorway North Region, Zubair Hashmi also showed special interest to make the campaign successful. During this time, 35,513 challans were issued to violators.

IG Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood, appreciated the performance of the officers and said enhanced commuter safety and confidence was NHMP's first priority.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Traffic October All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan sustains bullet injury, shifted to hosp ..

Imran Khan sustains bullet injury, shifted to hospital

6 minutes ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

32 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

1 hour ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

1 hour ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.