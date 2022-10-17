UrduPoint.com

NH&MP For Strict Action Against Vehicles With LED, HID Lights

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Shahid Javed Monday directed the officers to take strict action against vehicles using light emitting diode (LED) and high intensity discharge (HID) lights in order to ensure safety of the persons traveling at Motorways.

The both, LED and HID lights, create trouble for road users coming from opposite sides. Such vehicles should be discouraged strictly, he instructed officers.

Overspeeding also causes road accidents, he said and directed officers to make roads safe for the passengers by taking prompt action against the rash drivers. The DIG also urged masses to contact National Highway and Motorway Police Helpline 130 in case of any help. The police will respond immediately, he concluded.

