NH&MP Formally Takes Responsibilities On M-14 Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has formally taken responsibilities on M-14 Hakla to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway.

After taking responsibilities, a flag march was carried out by the Motorway Police, said a press release.

Motorway Police has started providing timely assistance to user of M-14 and also initiated taking action against violators of traffic rules.

The first ever assistance was given to a woman driver named Mahosh, whose vehicle had a technical malfunction while the first challan was issued to a man named Hamza for disrupting the flow of traffic.

Motorway M-14 consists of 292 km which starts from Hakla Interchange while passing through Fateh Jang, Pindi Gab, Turab, Duadkhel, Kalabagh Interchange, Kot Balian Interchange, Paikhel, Kundal Interchange and end at Yarak Interchange.

M-14 also consists of two main toll plazas and eight interchanges. The Motorway not only save significant time from Islamabad to Dera Ismail Khan but will also make the journey safer.

