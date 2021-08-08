NH&MP formulate mechanism for grant of compensation claims to victims of RTAs: Wisal Fakhar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), NH&MP, N-5 North Zone, Wisal Fakhar Sultan has said that on the special directions of the IG, National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP), a payment mechanism had been formulated for grant of compensation claims to the families of the deceased and permanently disabled persons of road traffic accidents (RTAs) that took place on the National Highways.

The compensation payment would be ensured through respective Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs).

He informed that this practice would not only become a turning point towards the provision of road accident claims to the affected persons but also persuade the transporters and owners of Transport Vehicles to pay special attention to the safety and facilitation of road users and commuters at their end.

The DIG said that National Highway & Motorway Police was determined to safeguard the lives and property of the commuters and all-out efforts were being made in this regard.

He informed that NH&MP, N-5 North Zone had kicked off a special campaign regarding online checking of route permits, fitness certificates of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and transport vehicles in collaboration with concerned Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) and personnel from Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS), Punjab.

In order to ensure safety of the road users through eradication of mechanically unfit Transport Vehicles from National Highways, on the special directions of the Inspector General, NH&MP, Syed Kaleem Imam, a special campaign regarding online checking of Route Permits, Fitness Certificates of PSVs, Transport Vehicles had been initiated in collaboration with RTAs concerned and personnel from VICS, Punjab, he added.

The relevant documents of all PSVs, Transport Vehicles plying in the jurisdiction of N-5, North Zone from Peshwar to Lahore (G.T. Road) were being checked under the campaign at specified checking points and stern enforcement including heavy fines were being imposed against the rules violators.

Wisal Fakhar Sultan said that the number of road crashes due to unfit Transport Vehicles were increasing day by day and this special campaign was initiated to decrease the ratio of road crashes through effective utilization of online database facilities provided by the RTAs concerned and VICS, Punjab.

He further said that the drivers of all PSVs, Transport Vehicles must ensure pasting of valid Fitness Certificates on the windscreens of their vehicles on regular basis as this would ease up the checking process during this campaign.

He expressed the optimism that the positive results of this special campaign would be observed in near future.