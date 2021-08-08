UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Formulate Mechanism For Grant Of Compensation Claims To Victims Of RTAs: Wisal Fakhar

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

NH&MP formulate mechanism for grant of compensation claims to victims of RTAs: Wisal Fakhar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), NH&MP, N-5 North Zone, Wisal Fakhar Sultan has said that on the special directions of the IG, National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP), a payment mechanism had been formulated for grant of compensation claims to the families of the deceased and permanently disabled persons of road traffic accidents (RTAs) that took place on the National Highways.

The compensation payment would be ensured through respective Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs).

He informed that this practice would not only become a turning point towards the provision of road accident claims to the affected persons but also persuade the transporters and owners of Transport Vehicles to pay special attention to the safety and facilitation of road users and commuters at their end.

The DIG said that National Highway & Motorway Police was determined to safeguard the lives and property of the commuters and all-out efforts were being made in this regard.

He informed that NH&MP, N-5 North Zone had kicked off a special campaign regarding online checking of route permits, fitness certificates of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and transport vehicles in collaboration with concerned Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) and personnel from Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS), Punjab.

In order to ensure safety of the road users through eradication of mechanically unfit Transport Vehicles from National Highways, on the special directions of the Inspector General, NH&MP, Syed Kaleem Imam, a special campaign regarding online checking of Route Permits, Fitness Certificates of PSVs, Transport Vehicles had been initiated in collaboration with RTAs concerned and personnel from VICS, Punjab, he added.

The relevant documents of all PSVs, Transport Vehicles plying in the jurisdiction of N-5, North Zone from Peshwar to Lahore (G.T. Road) were being checked under the campaign at specified checking points and stern enforcement including heavy fines were being imposed against the rules violators.

Wisal Fakhar Sultan said that the number of road crashes due to unfit Transport Vehicles were increasing day by day and this special campaign was initiated to decrease the ratio of road crashes through effective utilization of online database facilities provided by the RTAs concerned and VICS, Punjab.

He further said that the drivers of all PSVs, Transport Vehicles must ensure pasting of valid Fitness Certificates on the windscreens of their vehicles on regular basis as this would ease up the checking process during this campaign.

He expressed the optimism that the positive results of this special campaign would be observed in near future.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Motorway Vehicles Road Vehicle Road Accident Traffic All From

Recent Stories

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: ..

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: DoH

10 minutes ago
 ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of fa ..

ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of falconry

25 minutes ago
 Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-yea ..

Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results

40 minutes ago
 UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎acad ..

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎academic year 2021-2022‎

1 hour ago
 Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial office ..

Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial officer&#039;s qualification from AD ..

1 hour ago
 UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ..

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ID card

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.