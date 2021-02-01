The National Highways Motorway Police (NHMP) Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the implementation of e-Filling and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) at the office of Ministry of Communications, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):The National Highways Motorway Police (NHMP) Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the implementation of e-Filling and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) at the office of Ministry of Communications, Islamabad.

Senior Management of NHMP and PITB signed the MoU in the presence of Federal Minister of Communications Murad Saeed.

PITB's developed e-FOAS suite bundled up with rich tools to help NHMP in its day to day office operations, administrative & managerial issues and also helps them to enhance organization's overall operational & administrative capabilities. This implementation will not only help NHMP saving time & cost but it will also bring efficiency, transparency and better control across the organisation.