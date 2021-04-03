UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NH&MP Hand Over Costly Mobile Phone Worth Over Rs 200,000 To Owner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 10:07 PM

NH&MP hand over costly mobile phone worth over Rs 200,000 to owner

National Highway Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Saturday handed over a costly mobile phone worth over Rs 200,000 to its owner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :National Highway Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Saturday handed over a costly mobile phone worth over Rs 200,000 to its owner.

According to detail, Omar Ashraf Advocate lost his costly mobile phone worth over Rs 200,000 at Kallar Kahar Service Area during travel on Islamabad to Lahore motorway.

After covering some distance from Kallar Kahar, he noticed that his mobile phone was misplaced, he immediately contacted the motorway police officers deployed there at speed camera duty.

They immediately informed the motorway police officers of Kalar Kahar range who reached at the spot and managed to trace the mobile phone.

Omar Ashraf was informed about the recovery of the mobile phone which was later handed over to him.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Police Motorway Mobile Kallar Kahar From

Recent Stories

Atalanta, Napoli gain ground as Milan held by 10-m ..

2 minutes ago

Irfan Mehsood clinches 41 Guinness World Record

2 minutes ago

NCOC issues Corona protection guidelines for Ramad ..

2 minutes ago

UN chief calls for completing work of clearing, de ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister to converse with public in live bro ..

7 minutes ago

Govt implementing safety policy against COVID-19: ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.