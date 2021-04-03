NH&MP hand over costly mobile phone worth over Rs 200,000 to owner

National Highway Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Saturday handed over a costly mobile phone worth over Rs 200,000 to its owner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :National Highway Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Saturday handed over a costly mobile phone worth over Rs 200,000 to its owner.

According to detail, Omar Ashraf Advocate lost his costly mobile phone worth over Rs 200,000 at Kallar Kahar Service Area during travel on Islamabad to Lahore motorway.

After covering some distance from Kallar Kahar, he noticed that his mobile phone was misplaced, he immediately contacted the motorway police officers deployed there at speed camera duty.

They immediately informed the motorway police officers of Kalar Kahar range who reached at the spot and managed to trace the mobile phone.

Omar Ashraf was informed about the recovery of the mobile phone which was later handed over to him.