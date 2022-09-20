UrduPoint.com

NHMP Hands Over Missing Boy To Parents, Recovers Stolen Vehicle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:45 PM

The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Tuesday handed over a missing boy who ran away from a madrassa to his parents besides recovering a stolen official vehicle near Islamabad Toll Plaza

According to the details, the NHMP officers saw a ten years old boy near Havelian Toll Plaza who was apparently upset. On inquiry, it was found that the boy was studying in a madrassa and was going to Rawalpindi after escape from his madrassa due to harassment by other boys.

The Motorway Police took him into protective custody and informed his parents, after which the boy was safely handed over to his family.

