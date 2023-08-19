NH&MP hands over the missing bag to passenger

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Setting the example of devotion and dedication, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) recovered a bag worth lac of rupee goods of a passenger and handed it over to him.

According to details, a passenger was travelling on the M4 motorway from Multan to Khanewal and his bag fell down.

Upon receiving the information, inspector NH&MP Gulzar Hussain, SI Liaqaut Ali found the bag near location number NB/52 during patrolling in which seven precious mobile phones and Rs 397,000 cash were recovered.

The passenger Ubaid Raza was called and handed over the bag on which he thanked the motorway police officials.

The sector commander appreciated the team and announced commendatory certificates.

Sector commander Farast Ali Bhandar said that the safety of properties and lives of passengers on national highways was a top priority of motorway police.