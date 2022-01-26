UrduPoint.com

NHMP Hands Over Three Missing Children Of Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:43 PM

NHMP hands over three missing children of Kohistan

National Motorways and Highways Police (NHMP) on Wednesday reunited three children of Kohistan who ran away from home in anger with their family

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :National Motorways and Highways Police (NHMP) on Wednesday reunited three children of Kohistan who ran away from home in anger with their family.

According to the NHMP press release, three children residents of Kohistan have gone missing due to anger. Upon receiving the report, the motorway police started a search operation.

During the checking of the vehicles, the three children were found traveling towards Karachi in a private company bus at Mansehra Main Toll Plaza.

When inquired they could not give a satisfactory answer to any question and the motorway police took them into their custody and informed their parents.

The children were later handed over to their heirs after completing legal proceedings, parents have also thanked the motorway police.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Motorway Company Vehicles Mansehra Kohistan Family From

Recent Stories

17 outlaws arrested; narcotics and weapons recover ..

17 outlaws arrested; narcotics and weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 Somali forces kill 20 al-Shabab militants

Somali forces kill 20 al-Shabab militants

2 minutes ago
 1,272 vehicles with tinted glasses fined during on ..

1,272 vehicles with tinted glasses fined during ongoing month

2 minutes ago
 Two drug dealers arrested during search, combing o ..

Two drug dealers arrested during search, combing operation

2 minutes ago
 Six Russians, Including 4 Minors, Detained While T ..

Six Russians, Including 4 Minors, Detained While Trying to Illegally Enter Germa ..

2 minutes ago
 Any Sanctions Against Russia Would Affect German E ..

Any Sanctions Against Russia Would Affect German Economy - German Economy Minist ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>