NHMP hands over three missing children of Kohistan

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :National Motorways and Highways Police (NHMP) on Wednesday reunited three children of Kohistan who ran away from home in anger with their family.

According to the NHMP press release, three children residents of Kohistan have gone missing due to anger. Upon receiving the report, the motorway police started a search operation.

During the checking of the vehicles, the three children were found traveling towards Karachi in a private company bus at Mansehra Main Toll Plaza.

When inquired they could not give a satisfactory answer to any question and the motorway police took them into their custody and informed their parents.

The children were later handed over to their heirs after completing legal proceedings, parents have also thanked the motorway police.