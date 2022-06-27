UrduPoint.com

NHMP Has Penalized Over 500 Over-speeding Vehicles Since June 1

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 12:50 PM

NHMP has penalized over 500 over-speeding vehicles since June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has chased and penalized over 500 over-speeding vehicles since June 1 under its campaign 'NoMore'.

On the directions of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood, over-speeding vehicles are being chased and penalized with heavy fines, said a statement.

HMP was running a campaign titled "#NoMore" aiming to ensure commuters' safety and enforcement of the law on Motorways.

Inspector General NHMP said in a video statement that over speeding motorists will face heavy fines and patrol cars have been instructed to chase and apprehend on violations, adding that violations in lane discipline would be rigorously monitored and fined.

Violators were being identified by using intelligently deployed spotters, next generation speed cameras and drone cameras.

All NHMP field officers were also equipped with body-worn cameras that transmit live footage to a state-of-the-art command centre, ensuring transparency and confidence. Additionally, various messaging signboards were also being installed to warn and guide violators to stop.

Related Topics

Drone Police Motorway Vehicles Guide June

Recent Stories

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Paki ..

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs ..

Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan go ..

Naseebo Lal's video of singing Lagiyan Barishan goes viral

2 hours ago
 Seven terrorists killed by security forces in Nort ..

Seven terrorists killed by security forces in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.