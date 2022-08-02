UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Hold Blood Donation Camp

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Tuesday organized a blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients here.

The camp was organized with the collaboration of NGO-Sundus Foundation and more than 100 NH&MP officials donated blood during the camp.

NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam, prominent artist Iftikhar Thakur and Sundus Foundation president Muhammad Yasin were present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that NH&MP was playing its part for the cause of blood collection/ donation so that lives of children suffering from Thalassemia could be saved.

