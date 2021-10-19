UrduPoint.com

NHMP Hold Ceremony To Pay Tribute To Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 08:10 PM

NHMP hold ceremony to pay tribute to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :National Highway & Motorway Police NHMP N-5 North Zone held an impressive ceremony to celebrate Eid-Milad-un-Nab and to pay tribute to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on Tuesday.

The ceremony was organised at Zonal Office N-5 North in which all officers/official of Zonal Office participated.

The Zonal Commander N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan also highlighted the importance of "Oswa-e-Husana" in our daily routine life.

He said that success in this world and in life hereafter was only possible by following the preaching and teachings and on guidance of prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Zonal Commander N-5 North Zone, also distributed gift hampers and cash rewards amongst the Naat Khawans and speakers as a token of appreciation.

Different programs were also arranged in all the Sectors and Beats of the Zone on the special directions of Zonal Commander N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan.

Special stalls were arranged at Toll Plazas where gifts were distributed among commuters and children.

On this occasion, special prayers were held for peace and prosperity of the Country.

