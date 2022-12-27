UrduPoint.com

NHMP Holds Ceremony To Commemorate Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) organized a ceremony at Drivers Licensing Authority to commemorate Christmas here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants of the occasion, Former Inspector General of Police and President of Minority Commission Dr Shoaib Suddle said,"The purpose of celebrating Christmas is to spread love, brotherhood, tolerance, non-violent behavior and advocated selfless services for humanity.

" In his address, DIG Asghar Yousafzai appreciated the role of the Christian community and highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony.

He extended Christmas and New Year's greetings and expressed hope that believers of all religions would make efforts with the spirit of brotherhood for progress and development of the country.

Cash rewards along with gifts were also distributed among NHMP's Christian employees.

