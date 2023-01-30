NH&MP holds passing-out ceremony for FIA officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) Training College, Sheikhupura, held a passing-out ceremony for 186 FIA probationary assistant sub-inspectors, on Monday.

Director General FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt participated as the chief guest, inspected the parade, and addressed the passing-out officers.

Commandant Training College Syed Hashmat Kamal, Director Training FIA Athar Waheed, and Deputy Commandant Atif Shehzad were also present.

The DG FIA distributed honorary shields and certificates among the position holders.

He praised the matchless training legacy of the NH&MP Training College and said that the FIA had selected the college on the basis of its professional and modern training techniques.

The Training College commandant said that 170 male and 15 female assistant sub-inspectors completed the training, adding that special emphasis was placed on their physical fitness and legal education. He asserted that personality development, cyber crime, immigration, police work, and anti-corruption were the Primary sectors during the training.