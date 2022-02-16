NH&MP holds 'Road Safety Walk' at Kainat PSV Terminal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M-II North on Wednesday held a 'Road Safety Walk' to sensitize people about traffic rules and regulations here at Kainat Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Terminal.

The awareness walk held on the special direction of Sector Commander Ashiq Hussain Chohan, was participated by a number of transporters and bus drivers.

The participants were holding play-cards which were carrying road safety messages.

Mobile education Unit In-charge Syed Imarn Abbas Shah delivered a comprehensive lecture on the road safety and distributed first-aid boxes among road users.