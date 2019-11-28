UrduPoint.com
NH&MP IGP Attends 9th NH&MP Annual Sports Festival, 2019 Closing Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

NH&MP IGP attends 9th NH&MP Annual Sports Festival, 2019 closing ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Allah Dino Khowaja has said that sports activities play vital role in growth and development of human life.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of 9th NH&MP Annual Sports Festival, 2019, held at NH&MP Training College, Sheikhupura on Thursday.

In the weeklong sports festival, teams from Central, North, South, Motorways, M4 Zone, West Zone, Training College and Headquarters participated in cricket, football, tug-of-war, basketball, volley ball, shooting, shot put, table tennis, badminton and athletic competitions.

NH&MP Training College won the title of the best zone by winning 10 gold medals. At the closing ceremony, the final match of tug-of-war was played between the last year champion Central Zone and NH&MP Training College.

The match was won by the Training College tug-of-war team.

The distinguishing feature of the closing ceremony of 9th Sports Festival was 100- and 50-meter race among senior officers. In 50-meter race among senior officers, DIG North Aalam Shinwari remained the winner.

The NH&MP IGP also congratulated the winning teams and appreciated the efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam for organising the sports festival in a befitting manner.

Later, he distributed prizes among the winning teams and players and handed over the Champion's Trophy to Commandant Training College for being the best zone.

Additional IG Khalid Mahmood, Additional IG North Abbas Malik and other senior police officials of Motorway Police were also present.

