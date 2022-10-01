NH&MP imposes fine on farmer for burning remains of crops along M-4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a farmer for burning crops remains and causing visual disturbance at Motorway.

According to official sources, a farmer near Chah Raidanwala at M-4 allegedly burnt the remains of the paddy crop and it caused heavy smoke along the motorway.

Motorway officials investigated the incident and imposed a fine Rs 50,000 on the farmer.

There is a strict ban on burning crops especially along the Motorways because it affects visibility for the road user and can lead to road mishap. The step of imposing the fine was taken in the better interest of road users.