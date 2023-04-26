UrduPoint.com

NHMP Imposes Fine Rs 11 Million On Transporters During Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Under the directions of Inspector General Sultan Ali Khowaja, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) ensured the safety and comfortable travel of passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Under the directions of Inspector General Sultan Ali Khowaja, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) ensured the safety and comfortable travel of passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The NHMP have returned more than Rs 4.4 million to passengers of public service vehicles that were over-charged by transporters during Eid-ul-Fitr. Legal action was also taken against overcharging and overloading vehicles on motorways and highways, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

As many as 3,835 over-charging public service vehicles and 9,371 overloaded vehicles were fined more than Rs 11 million.

Inspector General Sultan Ali Khawaja had reiterated that the safety of passengers travelling across Pakistan's motorways and highways remains NHMP's prime responsibility. In this regard, additional officers and special squads were deployed at various points to deal with any untoward incidents. Along with this, officers at all the main toll plazas took steps to resolve complaints of passengers in a timely manner.

